

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A two-week data of all Covid metrics in the United States shows a consistent decline of the pandemic.



The number of daily cases fell by 24 percent in a fortnight. On Tuesday, new cases fell below the 100,000 mark. With 95756 new infections reporting, the national total increased to 43,950,084, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



12 percent drop in Covid deaths were reported in the same period. An additional 1916 Covid deaths took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 705,284.



The number of people currently hospitalized in the U.S. is rapidly decreasing. On Tuesday it has fallen to 73,020, marking 20 percent decline in two weeks.



34,282,121 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



Texas recorded the most number of cases - 10,642 - and casualties - 271.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 186,060,146 in the United States, or 56 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 83.6 percent of people above 65.



215,737,487 people, or 65 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



397,718,055 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



6,008,449 people, or 3.2 percent of the population, have been administered Covid booster shots.



