

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology Company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Baylis Medical Company Inc. for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion, subject to closing adjustments.



The acquisition will expand the Boston Scientific electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolios to include the radiofrequency (RF) NRG and VersaCross Transseptal Platforms as well as a family of guidewires, sheaths and dilators used to support left heart access.



These platforms have advanced transseptal puncture and are clinically proven to enhance safety, efficacy and efficiency when crossing the atrial septum to deliver therapies in the left side of the heart, such as atrial fibrillation ablation, left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and mitral valve interventions.



Baylis Medical Company is expected to generate net sales approaching $200 million in 2022, having achieved double-digit year-over-year sales growth during each of the past five years.



The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to be approximately one cent accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2022 and increasingly accretive thereafter.



On a GAAP basis, the transaction is expected to be less accretive, or dilutive as the case may be, in 2022 and less dilutive or increasingly accretive thereafter, as the case may be, due to amortization expense and acquisition-related net charges.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de