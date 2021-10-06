

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Inc. (DOW) said it expects near-term capital and operating growth investments to generate approximately $2 billion of additional EBITDA, and a new net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives complex to deliver approximately $1 billion of EBITDA per year by 2030.



'Our near- and mid-term investments will deliver substantial additional earnings and cash flow upside, further enable us to grow with our customers in attractive end-markets, and set the stage for our transition to zero-carbon emissions across our global operations,' said Jim Fitterling, CEO.



Also, the company expects to allocate approximately $1 billion of capex annually to decarbonize its global asset base in a phased, site-by-site approach.



