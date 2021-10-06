

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Google to make it easier for customers to support a clean energy future. This supports NRG's customer-focused strategy to help residential customers power their homes and lives.



The collaboration will also leverage NRG's longstanding expertise in commercial energy, delivering comprehensive energy solutions to businesses and partnering with them to achieve their sustainability goals.



NRG will include Nest Renew a new, innovative Google service as an option for eligible customers in Texas. This tool will help customers manage and make choices about their energy usage to deepen their sustainability journey.



NRG will also leverage its expertise in commercial energy to support Nest Renew services by offering Google Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) over the course of this program. RECs are derived from renewable resources and provide high impact carbon-reduction and sustainability benefits.



The service works with compatible Nest thermostats to help customers automatically shift their heating and cooling electricity usage to times when the grid is cleaner, in turn allowing energy companies to better manage energy fluctuations and drive a cleaner, more resilient energy future.



Nest Renew was built on the premise that to support the fight against climate change, today's grids need to be more flexible and resilient.



Nest Renew marks the latest development in NRG and Google's longstanding collaboration, which began in 2012 with the goal of developing tech-enabled energy offerings that make power a part of customers' interconnected lives at work and at home.



