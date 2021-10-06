

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) set new annual financial targets for 2021-2025. It targets organic sales growth of 3% to 5%, and 2 billion euros buyback program over the 2021 to 2025 period.



The company also targets an operating margin of 9%-11% and an annual dividend payout ratio representing 30%-50% of recurring net income.



Saint-Gobain now expects energy and raw material cost inflation of around 1.5 billion euros in 2021 compared to 2020. Previously, it expected about 1.1 billion euros in energy and raw material cost inflation.



The company noted that the increase in inflation mainly concerns the cost of energy in Europe, where the Group is currently hedged for natural gas and electricity at 50% for fourth-quarter 2021, 65% for 2022 and 25% for 2023, at levels slightly above 2020.



Saint-Gobain said that, to offset the inflation over full-year 2021 in its industrial businesses, the company needs a positive price impact of around 6% over the full year and of 8% in the second half.



