

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Twitch, Amazon's (AMZN) video live streaming platform, has become the latest victim of a cyberattack after an anonymous hacker claimed to have hacked the entire platform along with the source code and user payout information. The hacker has also breached an unreleased game from Amazon Game Studios.



On Wednesday, the hacker took to 4chan to post a torrent link of 125 GB with all the data which are now publicly available. VGC has also confirmed the authenticity of the database. The user initially said that the breach is to 'foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space.' And went on to add that 'their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool,' referring to the gaming contents on the platform.



The data obtained show that some of the bigger channels have earned as much as $9.6 million between August 2019 and September 2021.



The platform also confirmed the breach later over a tweet. It said, 'We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us.'



The torrent link doesn't only contain the source code and other private information, but also the fact that Amazon is building an online game store like Steam. The probable name of the platform was to be Vapor. Amazon bought Twitch in 2014 for $1 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

