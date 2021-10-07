

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Wednesday announced that Chief Executive Officer David Henshall has stepped down as President and CEO and as a member of the Company's Board.



The company has appointed Bob Calderoni, Chair of the Citrix Board of Directors, as interim CEO and President, effective immediately.



'I would like to thank David for his many contributions to Citrix,' said Bob Calderoni. 'David played a key role in accelerating our cloud transition and has driven significant improvements in our products, with over a dozen SaaS services actively supporting more than 11 million subscribers.'



Calderoni continued, 'I am pleased to be taking on the role of interim CEO and excited to work with the Board, talented management team, and dedicated Citrix employees during such an important time for the Company. We remain focused on transitioning the business to SaaS as we work to securely deliver a unified work experience for our valued customers. I look forward to leading the Company into its next phase of growth and success, and I am confident that this will be a smooth leadership transition.'



Further, Ajei Gopal, a member of the Board of Directors of the Company elected in 2017, advised the Board of his decision to resign from the Board effective October 4, 2021.



The company also issued an outlook for the third quarter and expects revenues at the midpoint to the high end of its previously announced guidance range of $765 million to $775 million. Analysts currently estimate revenue of $777.98 million for the quarter.



Citrix will report full financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 4, 2021, before market open.



