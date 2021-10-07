

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Chip-maker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) said that the latest Windows 11 operating system may reduce the gaming performance of its Ryzen motherboard by 10 to 15% as the OS does not utilize AMD's preferred core.



AMD posted a support note on its website stating that the new Windows OS will triple the L3 cache latency resulting in a 10% to 15% drop in framerates in case of light-duty and cache-sensitive games.



The company also said that Windows 11 is not made to understand AMD's 'preferred core' system which usually tells the OS which core can hit the highest clock speed. These preferred cores are tested and marked during manufacturing and it is programmed in such a way that the OS will automatically choose the designated core to bring out the best performance. Since Windows 11 doesn't recognize the feature, the users will not experience any performance bump in CPUs with more than 8 cores with about 65W TDP.



However, both AMD and Windows are working to fix the issue. The next Windows 11 update patch is expected to be able to resolve the matter. Windows 11 has gotten off to a shaky first month in the market as the gaming communities around the world are experiencing significant performance drops when the security features are turned on. While the downgrade in percentage varies based on the specifications and systems, the numbers are enough to keep the users uninterested in the new OS.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

