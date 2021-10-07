

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) said Wednesday that Tegna Inc. removed its local stations from nearly 3 million DISH TV customers in 53 markets across the U.S.



Dish alleged that Tegna is demanding a massive fee increase to nearly a billion dollars and holding viewers hostage during football season.



Tegna's action affects viewers of various ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, MNT and TDO stations in 53 markets nationwide.



'We can't sit by and accept Tegna's unreasonable demands. We will continue fighting on behalf of our customers to come to a fair deal that is beneficial for all,' said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEGNA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de