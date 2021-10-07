

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said that it has appointed Evan Spiegel as independent director. His appointment will bring the number of independent directors to eleven out of a total of fifteen Board seats.



Spiegel is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Snap Inc., a publicly traded camera company that believes reinventing the camera represents the greatest opportunity to improve the way that people live and communicate.



