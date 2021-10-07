

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) said it delivered a strong performance in the third quarter with higher average prices across the business and strong volume growth year-on-year, against a backdrop of sharply higher input costs. The Group is implementing price increases across the business that will support the recovery of ongoing inflationary pressures.



Underlying EBITDA for the third quarter was 388 million euros, up 27% from 306 million euros, prior year. Mondi plc noted that, while in the short term the fourth quarter will be impacted by recent input cost increases alongside planned maintenance and project-related shuts, it remains well-placed to deliver sustainably into the future.



