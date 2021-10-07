

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Thursday as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields retreated from more than three-month highs and investors shifted their focus to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data for additional cues on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.



Investors shrugged off official data that showed German industrial production declined more than expected in August amid supply chain disruptions.



Industrial output fell 4 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in July, Destatis reported. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 0.4 percent.



Compared with February 2020, the month before restrictions were imposed due to the corona pandemic, production was 9.0 percent lower in August.



On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 1.7 percent after rising 6 percent a month ago.



The German DAX climbed 159 points, or 1.1 percent, to 15,132 after closing 1.5 percent lower the previous day.



Automakers topped the gainers list, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen climbing between 1.4 percent and 2 percent.



TeamViewer shares fell 5 percent to extend losses from the previous session after the software company reported quarterly results below its own expectations and cut its full-year guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de