

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Thursday as the U.S. Treasury bond yields retreated further from the highest level since June and concerns around the surge in energy prices started to ease.



Anxiety over the energy price crunch eased after Russian president Vladimir Putin suggested that state-backed Gazprom could increase supplies to help Europe avoid a full-blown energy crisis.



Local markets were building on momentum from late gains on Wall Street overnight amid signs that U.S. lawmakers would resolve the looming debt ceiling crisis.



Democrats have signaled that they will take up Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's offer to raise the debt ceiling into December, a move that will alleviate the immediate risk of a default.



The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 74 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,567 after declining 1.3 percent on Wednesday.



