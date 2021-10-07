

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday as investor concerns about a U.S. debt ceiling deal eased and data showed U.K. house prices grew at the strongest pace since 2007.



House prices grew 1.7 percent month-on-month in September, following an increase of 0.8 percent in August as stamp duty holiday draws to a close, survey data released by the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed. This was the third consecutive rise in prices.



In three months to September, house prices grew 1.5 percent from the previous three months. The annual rate of house price growth increased to 7.4 percent from 7.2 percent in August.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 53 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,049 after ending 1.2 percent lower on Wednesday.



Ryanair Holdings and IAG both rose about half a percent. The Competition and Markets Authority has decided to close the investigation into British Airways and Ryanair for failing to offer refunds for customers who were prevented from flying by COVID-19 travel restrictions.



Volution Group advanced 1.5 percent after the ventilation-equipment maker said revenue and earnings increased in fiscal 2021.



Workspace Group shares jumped 4 percent. The real estate investment trust company said that customer demand improved during the second quarter of fiscal 2022.



