

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solana Beach, California-based ElliptiGO Inc. is recalling Arc model stand-up bicycles citing fall and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 3,800 units of three models of ElliptiGO Arc bicycles, such as ElliptiGO Arc 3, ElliptiGO Arc 8 and ElliptiGO Arc 24, sold in the United States. In addition, about 31 units were sold in Canada.



The Arc 3 model has three gears, while the Arc 8 model has eight gears and Arc 24 model has 24 gears.



ElliptiGO Arc bicycles are composed of an aluminum frame, a front fork, a steering column attached to handlebars, and foot platforms situated on drive arms that are attached to swing arms. It also has a front wheel and a rear wheel, front and rear brakes and a variety of other components.



The bicycles, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at specialty bicycle and fitness stores across the country and online at www.elliptigo.com and Amazon.com from November 2015 through December 2020 for between $500 and $1,500.



According to the agency, the bicycle frame can break while riding, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.



ElliptiGO initiated the recall after receiving 12 reports of broken frames and 11 reports of cracked frames. There were reports of six minor injuries resulting from falls, including lacerations, abrasions, road rash and a broken helmet.



Consumers are urged to contact ElliptiGO for a replacement bike, credit or refund.



