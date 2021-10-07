

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation increased for the eighth straight month in September, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



The wholesale price index grew 13.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 12.0 percent rise in August.



Prices for scraps and residual materials accelerated 93.7 percent annually in September and those of rubber and plastics surged 57.5 percent. Prices for iron and steel grew by 86.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices rose 0.8 percent in September, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



