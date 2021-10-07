

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) and Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. have agreed to collaborate by applying Neumora's precision neuroscience platform to insights generated by Amgen's deCODE genetics and human data research capabilities. The collaboration aims to discover unprecedented insights into brain diseases across neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases, including schizophrenia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Also, Neumora has received a $100 million equity investment from Amgen and acquired global rights to develop and commercialize Amgen programs targeting casein kinase 1 delta and glucocerebrosidase for neurodegenerative diseases.



deCODE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen, is specialized in analyzing and understanding the human genome.



David Reese, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, said: 'Although Amgen is not currently engaged in neuroscience research and early development internally, this approach addresses our commitment to remain engaged in neuroscience through external collaborations.'



