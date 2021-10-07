

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $235.4 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $329.0 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240.5 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $2.65 billion from $2.68 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $240.5 Mln. vs. $344.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.50 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q1): $2.65 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50



