

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - German steel and metal distributor Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) Thursday said it has partnered with the Swedish start-up H2 Green Steel or H2GS.



Kloeckner will become one of the first distributors of 'green steel,' i.e. steel that is considered almost free of CO emissions.



The company has secured unique access to substantial volumes of green steel at an early stage.



H2GS will produce the steel with more than 95% lower gross CO2 emissions than conventional production methods.



Starting in 2025, the initial partnership defines the delivery of annual volumes of up to 250,000 tons, which may be extended in the future. The flat steel supplied by H2GS will be processed primarily by Kloeckner's unit Becker Stahl-Service.



The products will be offered to customers especially in the European automotive and domestic appliance industries.



