

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) on Thursday said its Phase 2 study of deucravacitinib dubbed LATTICE-UC in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint.



The study, whose primary end point was clinical remission at Week 12, did not meet secondary endpoints too, the company said.



'While we did not achieve proof of concept in this study, we are committed to advancing our deucravacitinib clinical program in inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as in psoriatic arthritis, lupus and other immune-mediated diseases,' said Samit Hirawat, chief medical officer, Bristol Myers Squibb.



