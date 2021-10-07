

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United said it plans to offer more than 3,500 daily domestic flights in December - the most since the start of the pandemic and 91% of its December 2019 domestic schedule - to support expected surge in holiday travel demand.



The December schedule includes new connections between the Midwest and warm weather cities like Las Vegas and Orlando as well as nearly 70 daily flights to ski destinations, including new service between Orange County and Aspen.



The airline expects the busiest travel days for the Thanksgiving holiday will be Wednesday, November 24 and Sunday, November 28, while popular days for winter holiday travel are expected to be Thursday, December 23 and Sunday, January 2.



In December, United will begin new direct flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix from Cleveland, and to Orlando from Indianapolis. The carrier also will resume eight popular direct flights from Midwest cities, including routes to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa, offering the most departures the airline has flown from Cleveland since 2014 including direct service to Nassau and Cancun.



United said it will offer up to 195 daily flights to 12 destinations in Florida this winter, the most flights to the Sunshine State in company history. United is also resuming direct flights from Columbus, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh to Fort Myers - which were some of the airline's most popular point-to-point flights last winter.



