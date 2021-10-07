

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $29.8 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $89.3 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $984.2 million from $871.5 million last year.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $29.8 Mln. vs. $89.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $984.2 Mln vs. $871.5 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAMB WESTON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de