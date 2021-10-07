

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), on Wednesday, said its total company comparable sales were up 14.3 percent for the five weeks ended October 3, 2021. In the U.S., comparable sales were up 14.6 percent for the period. Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, total company comparable sales were up 9.4 percent, and U.S. sales were up 10.0 percent.



For the retail month of September, net sales were $19.50 billion, an increase of 15.8 percent from $16.84 billion last year.



Costco currently operates 817 warehouses, including 565 in the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COSTCO WHOLESALE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de