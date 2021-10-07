

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Frito-Lay North America, the convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), said strategic investments across key manufacturing sites have significantly expanded its capacity to support strong consumer demand. Also, Frito-Lay has experienced a significant increase in role openings due to expansions, new go-to-market strategies and backfilling vacant openings. A part of the investments, it is offering competitive pay and expansive benefits for employees. The average pay for supply chain employees is $22.48 an hour.



The investments have already contributed to Frito-Lay hiring nearly 15,000 frontline sales and supply chain employees in 2021. More than 5,000 roles are actively being filled now through the end of the year.



