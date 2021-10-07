

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY.PK) said the positive development of the group's businesses seen in the first half of the year has continued well through the third quarter 2021. The management will raise guidance for fiscal 2021 Group EBIT and free cash flow, driven by the strong development in the DHL divisions. Also, the mid-term guidance for fiscal 2023 will be subject to upward revision, the Group said.



Preliminary third quarter group EBIT were around 1.765 billion euros compared to 1.377 billion euros, prior year. Free cash flow was more than 1.0 billion euros, for the quarter.



For the first nine months of 2021, EBIT was around 5.760 billion euros. Free cash flow was more than 3.1 billion euros, for the period.



The company will publish revised guidance with the formal release of third quarter earnings on November 4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

