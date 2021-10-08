

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,665.6 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 1,540.9 billion yen and was down from the 1,910.8 billion yen surplus in July.



Imports were up 45.9 percent on year to 6,886.2 billion yen, while exports jumped an annual 27.1 percent to 6,513.8 billion yen for a trade deficit of 372.4 billion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 11.7 billion yen in August, while the financial account saw a surplus of 812.0 billion yen.



