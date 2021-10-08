

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IsoPlexis Corp. said it has priced its initial public offering of about 8.33 million shares of common stock at $15.00 per share.



The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by IsoPlexis, are expected to be $125.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.



IsoPlexis' common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 8, 2021, under the ticker symbol 'ISO.' The offering is expected to close on October 12, 2021.



In addition, IsoPlexis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.25 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



