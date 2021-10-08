

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica S.A. (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) and GrandVision announced EssilorLuxottica is making a recommended mandatory public offer for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of GrandVision at an offer price of 28.42 euros per share in cash. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of GrandVision unanimously recommended shareholders accept the offer. The acceptance period begins on 8 October 2021 and ends on 3 December 2021.



EssilorLuxottica currently holds an aggregate amount of 220,537,421 shares, representing approximately 86.67% of the issued share capital of GrandVision.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

