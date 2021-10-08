

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production increased at a softer pace in August, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production grew 9.8 percent year-on-year in August, after a 13.7 percent rise in July. Output increased for the sixth month in a row.



More than two-thirds of all business classes in industry produced more in August. Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 52.6 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.9 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

