

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Oracle (ORCL), Telecom Italia or TIM (TIAOF.PK, TI), and Noovle have signed a collaboration agreement, under which TIM Group plans to utilize advanced cloud infrastructure technologies to support its goal of advancing Italy's digital modernization. Noovle SpA is TIM Group's dedicated center of excellence for cloud and edge computing. The companies plan to use their assets and expertise to develop and manage multicloud-architecture services for Italian enterprises.



Telecom Italia has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as part of its multi-cloud strategy to migrate the Group's mission-critical data management workloads to the public cloud. Also, TIM has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning to optimize its finance and supply chain processes and help grow new revenue streams.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

