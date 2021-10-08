

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dallas, Texas-based Joovy Holding Co. has recalled about 9,200 units of Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Strollers citing risk to fall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers with SKU 8060, 8061, 8067 and 8069 and a batch number between March 2020 (03-XX-20) and October 2020 (10-XX-20). The stroller label on the inside leg contains the SKU and batch numbers.



The strollers were sold in black, blueberry, charcoal and red colors and weigh about 26 lbs.



The recalled products were manufactured in China and sold at specialty juvenile stores nationwide and online at Joovy.com, Amazon.com, BuyBuyBaby.com and Target.com from May 2020 through December 2020 for about $250.



According to the agency, the stroller's front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.



The recall was initiated after reports of 25 incidents of restricted front wheel movement. This includes 12 incidents where the wheel fork bearing wore through the housing and detached, with one fall resulting in bruises when the user fell onto the stroller.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact the firm for a free repair kit to replace the front wheel fork bearing.



In recent recalls, Streetsboro, Ohio -based Step2 Company LLC in early September called back about 1,570 units of StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers for children citing a fall hazard.



