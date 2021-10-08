

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged lower on Friday as investors awaited U.S. jobs data due out later in the day for any fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering.



Economists expect U.S. employment to increase by 488,000 jobs in September after an increase of 235,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 5.1 percent from 5.2 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,578 after gaining 1.7 percent the previous day.



EssilorLuxottica S.A. shares were down about 1 percent after the company launched a recommended mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares.



EssilorLuxottica currently holds an aggregate amount of 220,537,421 shares, representing approximately 86.67 percent of the issued share capital of GrandVision.



Automakers were moving higher, with Renault rising nearly 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de