

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) reported that its third-quarter revenue increased 25.9% on a year over year basis to NT$7.16 billion. The company said its DDIC high-end test platforms remain at a high utilization level, helping to drive healthy gross margins.



For the month of September 2021, revenue increased 23.5% on a year over year basis to NT$2.34 billion. Revenue for the month of September declined 2.3% compared to August 2021. The company noted that there was an additional working day in August compared to September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHIPMOS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de