

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) said that it renewed the contract with Uwe Wagner (56), Chief Technology Officer, early for another five years until September 30, 2027.



Uwe Wagner has been with the Schaeffler Group in various functions since 1993. Before his appointment as Chief Technology Officer of the Schaeffler Group in October 2019, the mechanical engineer was Head of Research and Development of the Automotive and Industrial divisions.



