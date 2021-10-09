ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring

Next step towards fully electric race series

DTM Electric Design Model shows what the race cars will look like

Outlook on prototype that is currently being developed

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of electrified motorsport is looking good! During DTM Norisring powered by BWT, ITR GmbH and series' partners Schaeffler and MAHLE presented the next step towards DTM Electric. Prior to the first race of the DTM season finale, DTM boss Gerhard Berger, Matthias Zink (CEO Automotive Technologies, Schaeffler), Dr. Jochen Schroeder (President E-Mobility Division, Schaeffler) and Fred Tuerk (Vice President MAHLE Motorsport) unveiled the DTM Electric Design Model.

The DTM Electric Design Model is a 1:1 model of the prototype for the race series that is currently being developed and shows the look of the DTM Electric cars. Participants in DTM Electric will have the possibility to adapt the chassis with their specific design characteristics.

This is the next big step after the presentation of the DTM Electric Demo Car that demonstrated the technical basis of the futuristic race series. Over 1,000 horsepower and top speeds of well over 300 km/h will provide an electrifying motorsport experience in future as DTM Electric shows sustainable racing at highest level with help from strong partners like DTM Electric pioneer Schaeffler and MAHLE.

The DTM Electric cars will feature single-wheel electric drives from Schaeffler, featuring an infinitely variable torque distribution and therefore reaching into new dimensions both in driving dynamics potential as well as for recuperable energy. Moreover, all DTM Electric cars will come with the innovative Space Drive steering system that is already successfully used in DTM. As a result, DTM Electric as an innovation laboratory in motorsport will provide an ideal mix of attractive racing and future technology.

