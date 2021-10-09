Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 09.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E5P1 ISIN: XS2341724172 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
09.10.21
12:07 Uhr
97,91 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
MAHLE GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAHLE GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,4198,4012:07
PR Newswire
09.10.2021 | 11:04
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring

  • Next step towards fully electric race series
  • DTM Electric Design Model shows what the race cars will look like
  • Outlook on prototype that is currently being developed

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of electrified motorsport is looking good! During DTM Norisring powered by BWT, ITR GmbH and series' partners Schaeffler and MAHLE presented the next step towards DTM Electric. Prior to the first race of the DTM season finale, DTM boss Gerhard Berger, Matthias Zink (CEO Automotive Technologies, Schaeffler), Dr. Jochen Schroeder (President E-Mobility Division, Schaeffler) and Fred Tuerk (Vice President MAHLE Motorsport) unveiled the DTM Electric Design Model.

The DTM Electric Design Model is a 1:1 model of the prototype for the race series that is currently being developed and shows the look of the DTM Electric cars. Participants in DTM Electric will have the possibility to adapt the chassis with their specific design characteristics.

This is the next big step after the presentation of the DTM Electric Demo Car that demonstrated the technical basis of the futuristic race series. Over 1,000 horsepower and top speeds of well over 300 km/h will provide an electrifying motorsport experience in future as DTM Electric shows sustainable racing at highest level with help from strong partners like DTM Electric pioneer Schaeffler and MAHLE.

The DTM Electric cars will feature single-wheel electric drives from Schaeffler, featuring an infinitely variable torque distribution and therefore reaching into new dimensions both in driving dynamics potential as well as for recuperable energy. Moreover, all DTM Electric cars will come with the innovative Space Drive steering system that is already successfully used in DTM. As a result, DTM Electric as an innovation laboratory in motorsport will provide an ideal mix of attractive racing and future technology.

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Contact:
Aline Proll
+49 172 41 61 617
a.proll@dtm.com

MAHLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.