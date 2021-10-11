

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release September figures for machine tool orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In August, machine tool orders skyrocketed 86.2 percent on year.



Indonesia will see August numbers for retail sales; in July, sales were down 2.9 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in South Korea (Hangul Day) and Taiwan (National Day) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de