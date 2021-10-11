Anzeige
Montag, 11.10.2021
WKN: 552484 ISIN: US64110L1061 Ticker-Symbol: NFC 
Tradegate
08.10.21
21:55 Uhr
546,50 Euro
-0,10
-0,02 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
PR Newswire
11.10.2021 | 01:04
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.

- Over 85 million bottles with the iconic image of the series will hit the market before the premiere of volume 2 of part 5 on December 3 on Netflix.
- It is a special edition that will have international reach, with distribution in 60 countries.
- Estrella Galicia is a Spanish brewery with over a hundred years of history that shares the values of "La Resistencia"with theNetflix series.

CORUÑA, Spain, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The brewery Estrella Galicia will dress its new special edition with labels that pay homage to La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), the Netflix series that has captivated viewers around the world.

The brewery Estrella Galicia will dress its new special edition with labels that pay homage to La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)

In the next few days, 85 million bottles of Estrella Galicia with this image will reach the brand's international market. Consumers in a total of 60 countries around the world will be able to get hold of the special La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) edition.

The brewery points out that "Estrella Galicia has lived the success of the Netflix series as our own. The integration of the brand has been on a large scale and the fans of LaCasa de Papel (Money Heist) have fully identified with the values of La Resistencia, the motto of our brand."

This action is another step forward in the notoriety and global positioning strategy of Estrella Galicia, launching powerful differentiating proposals, such as this launch of the special edition which pays tribute to La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) by Netflix.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655811/Estrella_Galicia_Beer.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655810/EG_Especial_logo.jpg

EG Especial logo

© 2021 PR Newswire
