

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit narrowed in August, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 92 million in August from EUR 114 million in the same month last year. In July, the trade deficit was EUR 169 million.



Exports grew 46.0 percent year-on-year in August, following a 29.0 percent rise in July.



Imports rose 40.0 percent yearly in August, after a 28.0 percent growth in the previous month.



'Trade was greatly influenced by the increased exports and imports of mineral products which grew, respectively, nearly four and three times,' Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



