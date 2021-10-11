

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell slightly on Monday amid concerns that rising raw material prices could hurt corporate profits.



U.S. banks will kick off the reporting season on Wednesday, with investors anticipating a moderation in profit growth in the third quarter compared with a surge in the previous quarter.



JPMorgan reports on Wednesday, followed by BofA, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup on Thursday, and Goldman on Friday.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,541 after losing 0.6 percent on Friday.



CGG, a global geo-science technology provider, soared 12.5 percent. In its trading update, the company said it expects its third-quarter segment revenue to be about $270 million, up 35 percent, compared to the same period last year.



