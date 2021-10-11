

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production declined in August, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.



Industrial production decreased 0.2 percent in August from July, when output gained 1 percent. This was the first fall in three months and smaller than the economists' forecast of -0.3 percent.



Among components, only capital goods output reported monthly growth in August, which was up 0.8 percent. Energy output dropped 2.1 percent and consumer goods fell 2 percent. Intermediate goods output decreased 1.3 percent.



Year-on-year, industrial output remained unchanged in August after rising 7.2 percent in July.



On an unadjusted basis, annual growth in industrial production came in at 3.1 percent, down from 4 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de