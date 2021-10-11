

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines, Inc. (LUV) has cancelled 1,000 more flights and has blamed the disruptions on air traffic control or ATC, and weather, according to a twitter post.



Southwest Airlines stated in the post that 'ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

