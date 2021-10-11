

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger giant McDonald's (MCD) is giving away free breakfast to educators and school staff this week.



'This one's for the classroom heroes. Enjoy a free Thank You Meal at Breakfast on us when you stop by at McDonald's from October 11th - October 15th,' the fast food chain announced.



All educators, including teachers, administrators and school staff, can walk in to a local participating McDonald's during breakfast hours from October 11 to 15 and show a valid work ID to get a free breakfast. There is a limit of one offer per person.



'The Thank You Meals' will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns and a beverage. Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.



'Together with our Owner/Operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,' said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald's USA. 'We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can.'



McDonald's is also inviting other people to show their love for the teachers and educators by using the hashtag on ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram. Users can also download McDonald's free Thank You e-card to send to someone directly.



