

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco (SON) Monday said it will raise the price for all paperboard tubes and cores by a minimum of 6 percent, effective with shipments in the United States and Canada, on or after November 8, 2021.



'Continuing inflationary increases, particularly in Uncoated Recycled Board, adhesives and primary packaging components, coupled with exceptional market demand make this increase necessary,' said Doug Schwartz, Division Vice President and General Manager, North America Tubes and Cores.



'Despite these unique times with market and supply chain challenges, we remain committed to maintaining the quality and service that our customers have become accustomed to when working with Sonoco,' he added.



Sonoco is a provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion.



