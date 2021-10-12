

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in September, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - in line with expectations following the flat reading in August.



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 6.3 percent - exceeding forecasts for 5.9 percent and accelerating from 5.5 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.3 percent on month and 11.0 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 1.1 percent on month and skyrocketed 31.1 percent on year.



