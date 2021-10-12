

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.6 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 577.140 trillion yen.



That follows the 0.6 percent annual increase in August.



Excluding trusts, bank lending rose 0.4 percent on year to 500.840 trillion yen - up from 0.3 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts was up 1.7 percent on year to 76.299 trillion yen, slowing from 2.4 percent a month earlier.



Lending from foreign banks tumbled an annual 4.3 percent to 3.732 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de