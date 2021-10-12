

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan (GVDBF.PK) said it recorded continued strong performance across all parts of its business and experienced ongoing recovery in Fine Fragrances, Active Beauty and in foodservice. Also, the Group has made excellent progress in its 2025 strategic growth initiatives.



In the first nine months of 2021, the company recorded sales of 5.07 billion Swiss francs, up 7.7% on a like-for-like basis and 5.8% in Swiss francs. Fragrance & Beauty sales were 2.35 billion francs, up 8.4% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 6.9% in Swiss francs. Taste & Wellbeing sales were 2.72 billion francs, up 7.2% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 4.8% in Swiss francs.



As part of Givaudan's 2025 strategy, the company plans to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5% on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12%, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle.



