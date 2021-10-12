

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK employment increased sharply in September, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The number of payroll employees showed another monthly increase, up 207,000 to a record 29.2 million in September.



In three months to August, the employment rate increased 0.5 percentage points on the quarter, to 75.3 percent. At the same time, the ILO jobless rate came in at 4.5 percent in three months to August, as economists' expected.



Average earnings including bonuses grew 7.2 percent from the last year, bigger than the economists' forecast of 7 percent. Excluding bonuses, earnings advanced 6 percent, in line with expectations.



The claimant count rate fell to 5.2 percent in September from 5.4 percent in August. The number of jobless claims fell by 51,100.



