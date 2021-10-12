

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - At Capital Markets Day 2021, Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK) stated that all divisions are growing ahead of their reference markets, building on growth investments and innovation. The Biologics division remains the primary driver for growth, the company noted.



Also, Lonza has updated its 2024 Group and divisional mid-term guidance driven by strong momentum across businesses. At a Group level, the company anticipates: low-teens CER sales growth; core EBITDA margin of around 33% to 35%; and double-digit ROIC.



Lonza said it is accelerating de-risked long-term investment program. These investments will allow the company to drive strong growth in the mid-to-long term. The company projects full year 2021 CAPEX to reach around 25% of sales and remain elevated at current levels for the next few years, returning to high-teens by 2025.



