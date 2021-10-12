

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) and Faurecia said that they signed a joint development agreement to design and produce on-board liquid hydrogen storage systems for the automotive industry. The companies will accelerate the deployment of zero-emission heavy-duty mobility, through the technology partnership.



Air Liquide will bring its recognized expertise across the entire liquid hydrogen value chain, including extreme cryogenics, storage technology, refueling interface and infrastructure know-how. On the other side, Faurecia will bring its architecture and systems integration expertise.



By 2030, fuel cell vehicle production could represent 2.5 million vehicles, of which 20% could be commercial trucks. Due to intensive usage, by 2030, heavy-duty vehicles could represent close to 60% of the hydrogen consumption for mobility markets.



