

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority announced the launch of its merger inquiry into the completed acquisition by Veolia Environnement S.A. (VE) of a minority shareholding in Suez S.A. and anticipated public takeover bid by Veolia Environnement S.A. for the remaining share capital of Suez S.A. The CMA is considering whether the deal could result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.



The merger inquiry was launched on 12 October 2021 and has a deadline of 7 December 2021 for phase 1 decision.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de